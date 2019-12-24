'I just want to find her': Woman says horse was stolen day before Christmas Eve

Gwen Wilcox's daughter, Starr, in a horse trailer with Brandy. (Submitted by Gwen Wilcox)

A Roddickton, N.L., woman says she's devastated that her horse was stolen on the day before Christmas Eve.

Gwen Wilcox says her rescue horse, Brandy, was taken from a farm outside of Deer Lake on Monday.

"I'm a mess. I can't get anything done today. I just want to find her," said Wilcox.

Brandy was one of two horses that Wilcox obtained in early December. She had been boarding them at a friend's farm, and visiting them with her young daughter, Starr.

Wilcox said her friend called her Monday and told her that fencing had been knocked down on the premises and that Brandy was no longer there. Her other horse, Misty, was still there. Wilcox has contacted the RCMP and offered a reward on Facebook.

I'm just really scared now, knowing that everyone is looking for her, that they're just going to dump her somewhere. -Gwen Wilcox

One post reads, "We are heartbroken! Who steals a little girl's pony. The day before Christmas Eve?!!!!!"

She said someone in River of Ponds claimed to have seen a truck towing a horse trailer, and she suspects it's related to Brandy.

"They were going so fast, they couldn't tell for sure," she said. "We just don't know what to think. We can't believe that someone actually stole a horse."

Wilcox has offered a reward in the hopes of finding Brandy. (Submitted by Gwen WIlcox)

Wilcox said with help from the RCMP, she hopes to find Brandy, but she remains worried.

"I'm just really scared now, knowing that everyone is looking for her that they're just going to dump her somewhere. We don't want that to happen to our poor horse," she said.

She said the news is particularly hard, coming on the heels of the recent death of her mother from cancer.

"It's just harder to deal with it."

