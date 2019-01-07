3 shotguns, 2 rifles reported stolen from Winterland home

A homeowner has reported that five firearms were stolen from their Burin Peninsula home while they were away, and police are looking for a suspect.

RCMP say a homeowner in Winterland reported that three shotguns and two rifles were missing from their home.

The owner reported to police that someone entered their home while they were away from Dec. 31 until Jan. 4.

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect, or suspects, in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burin Peninsula RCMP detachment, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

