A much-loved gift from his late wife, stolen guitar has left elderly veteran heartbroken

It's probably worth little to the person who stole it, but for 82-year-old Edward Sheppard his guitar means everything.

Sheppard, who lives in Stephenville Crossing on the province's west coast, discovered the instrument was missing when he went to play it recently.

"He doesn't want to make a big deal out of it, but he is very sad because it means a lot to him," his daughter Yolanda Sheppard told CBC News.

"It was one of the last things my mom gave to him before she passed away from cancer."

Yolanda Sheppard said her late mother saved for more than a year to buy the guitar — something the Royal Canadian Air Force veteran had wanted for years.

Sheppard believes someone went inside the house when it was unlocked within the last two weeks.

"He uses his guitar all the time, it's a pastime for him, and I think it kind of makes he feel a little closer to my mom, so it's really sad."

Shortly after this story published online, comedian Mark Critch and musician Alan Doyle tweeted that they would find a replacement for Sheppard before Christmas.

I got one he can have for sure. —@alanthomasdoyle

"That is the most amazing gift I could imagine," Yolanda Sheppard said after hearing the news.

Guitar has distinctive features

Sheppard believes that the person who stole the original guitar very likely knew who owned the house.

"Everyone in the community knows who my dad is, he's very gentle, he's very friendly, outgoing and everyone knows him," she said.

"Someone had to know they took the guitar from my dad."

People in the community have been keeping an eye out for a light-coloured acoustic guitar with distinctive red and white flowers on the pickguard.

So far, no sightings have been made.

Edward Sheppard remains hopeful, however, that he will be reunited with it.