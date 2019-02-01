Woman steals credit cards, buys winning lottery ticket, gets arrested

Police say the woman went to redeem the winning ticket at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation office on Hallett Cres. in St. John's. (Google Street View)

A 33-year-old woman was on the losing end of a big lottery win Thursday, when the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged her with two counts of possessing a stolen credit card and five counts of fraud.

It started last Wednesday when police were called by a man who said his wallet was stolen.

His credit cards were used to make several purchases at stores in the Paradise area.

One of those purchases was a lottery ticket, and police say that ticket won "a large amount of money."

The RNC won't say how much, but the alleged thief came forward to claim the winnings at Atlantic Lottery's office in St. John's.

Police say she did not receive the winnings, but did receive criminal charges upon her arrival at the office.

She was charged Thursday, and was released to appear in court.

Meanwhile, as that investigation was happening, the RNC stopped the vehicle the woman was a passenger in. The 46-year-old woman behind the wheel was ticketed for driving with a suspended licence, and driving without insurance.

Police impounded the vehicle.