Vehicle stolen? Chances are it was just because someone found the keys, says RNC

The limitations of living on an island make for some unique trends in car theft, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

"To drive off the island, you need to drive 14 hours. That's a risky business for somebody who's just stolen a car," said Geoff Higdon, an officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's.

According to the RNC's data, 278 vehicles were stolen in 2017, and 274 vehicles have been stolen so far in 2018.

The types of vehicles most often snatched? Chevrolet/GMC trucks that are a decade old or older, 2011 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2009 Nissan Maximas, according to Wedgewood Insurance.

But unlike cars stolen in major cities, especially big port cities like Montreal and Vancouver, vehicles boosted in the RNC's districts — the northeast Avalon, Corner Brook and Labrador West — don't get resold or shipped off the island.

Instead, Higdon said, they're mostly used for joyrides.

Most car thefts are 'crimes of opportunity'

The folks who tend to be out joyriding in stolen cars in RNC districts are often younger people who likely didn't intend to steal the car in the first place; cars reported stolen to the RNC in the past two years have rarely been hotwired, Higdon said.

Instead, Higdon said many car thefts are "crimes of opportunity" — thefts that occurred because the stars aligned and someone was able to get into the vehicle, start it and drive away.

"It's case where somebody probably wasn't intending to a steal a vehicle [but] came across the keys."

Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says most vehicle thefts in Newfoundland are crimes of opportunity. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The vehicles are usually found, Higdon said, but they're not often in great condition. Sometimes they've been involved in accidents or they've been burned, and sometimes they've been used in other crimes before they've been cast aside, he said.

"It's not uncommon to have theft of gas filed from one place and a car accident from another and then an armed robbery that's all in the same day with a stolen car and the same individuals," he said.

"But oftentimes they're just abandoned on the side of the road and we'll come across them."

So how do you make your car less steal-able to someone poking around for trouble? Higdon offers these tips.

1. Lock your car doors

"Lock your doors. Don't leave your keys in your car," he said.

Lock your car door, says Higdon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Thieves rarely smash in the windows of a locked car to take stuff, Higdon said.

Instead, they walk around checking for unlocked cars. If your car is unlocked, you run a good risk of being robbed. If your car is unlocked and your keys are inside, you ruin a good risk of giving someone a means for a joyride.

Don't even leave your keys in the car if it's sitting at home in your garage, he said. Someone could get into your garage — possibly by obtaining your garage door opener in some way — and help themselves.

2. Don't keep keys to a second car in the first

This is surprisingly common, Higdon said. And it can lead to a double-theft situation.

He's not quite sure why people do this — it could be a case where drivers in a two-car family situation keep a key to the second car in the first — but he is sure people shouldn't do this.

"It's definitely something we're telling people, 'Don't do.'"

Fobs for two different cars on one key ring? Don't do it, says Higdon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

He also advises against keeping keys to two cars on the same key ring.

3. Don't keep your keys near your front door.

Come home from shopping and chuck your keys in a bowl by the door? Reconsider, said Higdon. If someone gets into your house, the first place they'll look for your keys is the front porch.

If you regularly leave your car keys right inside your door, you may want to reconsider, says Higdon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

And of course, always lock your front door. If the keys are near the door, someone could reach in and swipe them, he said. Or they could come right in and swipe other things, too.

"If you can take a few extra steps to protect yourself and your property, you're less likely going to become a victim of property crime such as vehicle theft."

