Student 'felt like crying' after car stolen from church parking lot

An international student is hoping police can find his new car after it was stolen from the parking lot of a St. John's church over the weekend.

Sachin Suresh was celebrating the holidays Saturday evening at an event the Malayali Association was hosting at St. David's church on Elizabeth Avenue.

Suresh said when he went to get his jacket off the coat rack that hung in the entrance of the church he noticed it was missing, along with his car keys which were in his jacket pocket.

Sachin Suresh stands proudly next to his 2010 Hyundia Elantra. The car was stolen just days later. (Submitted by Sachin Suresh)

At first he thought someone borrowed his jacket for a smoke, but some of his friends could not find their coats either.

"So then I got suspicious," said Suresh. "I came outside and the car was missing."

Suresh had bought the black 2010 Hyundai Elantra only about a month earlier. The car wasn't insured until Dec. 26 so he had only driven it for two days.

"I spent all my savings on the car and it's only a month old so I was so shocked and disappointed. I almost felt like crying," he said.

Suresh said he can't replace the car through insurance because his plan does not include coverage for stolen vehicles.

Car needed to get home

Suresh, who has lived in the province for the past year and a half, said he bought the car to make a little extra money by offering delivery services.

The money he made was supposed to go toward tuition, and at the end of his studies he planned on selling the car in order to pay for a flight back home to India.

"I'm left with nothing in my bank account now."

Sachin Suresh, second from right, helps hand out food at an event the Indian Association held on Dec. 28. (Submitted by Sachin Suresh)

Suresh said the Indian community has been very supportive, and people even tried to find his car on the night it was stolen but were not able to locate it.

He said five of his friends also had their jackets stolen.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it is investigating but as of now the car has not been found.

