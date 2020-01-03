Student's car found with minor damage after being stolen from St. John's church parking lot

An international student has been reunited with his newly purchased car after it was stolen out of a St. John's church parking lot last weekend.

Sachin Suresh had driven his car for only two days before it was stolen Dec. 28, and told CBC he was relieved to have it back.

"I was very worried for the last four days so I am feeling much better," he told CBC News. "It's difficult for a student especially, for … all these things to happen."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC the car was found Tuesday morning in the city centre after a member of the public called in.

The car was found with a cracked windshield, a dent in the left bumper and stolen licence plates. Suresh said syringes were also found in the car. Based on the mileage on the 2010 black Hyundai Elantra, he believes the car was driven about 650 kilometres after it was stolen.

Suresh believes someone used a tool that was in his car to smash the windshield. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Suresh was attending a holiday event at St. David's Church on Elizabeth Avenue on Dec. 28. When he went to get his coat at the end of the night, he discovered it — along with jackets belonging to five of his friends — had been stolen, with his car keys in one of the pockets.

Suresh credits the return of his car with the support he received after posting about the theft on social media.

"I strongly believe the reason I got the car back is because of the shares everybody made," he said. "I am very thankful for that."

Suresh said he spent all his savings on the car and was going to use it to make money by offering delivery services.

Suresh stands proudly next to his 2010 Hyundia Elantra. The car was stolen just days after this photo was taken. (Submitted by Sachin Suresh)

The money he made was supposed to go toward his tuition, and at the end of his studies he planned to sell the car to pay for a flight home to India.

He had driven the car for only two days before it was stolen and he couldn't replace it through insurance because his plan doesn't include coverage for theft.

Police say there have been no charges laid and the investigation is ongoing.

