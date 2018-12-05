Video of stolen car smashing through store — in 1 of 3 break and enters the same day

Police are hoping video will help them crack a case of a two-hour crime spree that saw suspects commit three break and enters — using a car stolen from a home in Mount Pearl, after that family's other vehicle was also stolen.

A Chevrolet Orlando was stolen from a home on Jubilee Place overnight on Friday, Nov. 16, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police say that vehicle was used in a crime spree that started around 2:30 that same morning.

Security footage shows the suspects driving the stolen car through the front of the Marie's Mini Mart store off Kelsey Drive in St. John's.

The suspects ran away empty-handed, but caused significant damage.

An hour later, according to police, the same suspects used the same stolen car to crash through another business — this time, JMD Convenience on the C.B.S. Highway.

Then, at 4:30 a.m., the same suspects allegedly broke into the Shoe Company on Stavanger Drive and stole some merchandise.

Police believe two or three people are responsible for the break and enters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC.

Family has 2 cars stolen

Last month, Sheri Sturge-Hayward told CBC News how her husband noticed his vehicle, an Impala, was stolen from the lot at the trucking company where he worked. When he arrived home — to Jubilee Place — he found the other family's car, an Chevrolet Impala, had been stolen.

Her husband had left his key ring — with keys to the family's other car and their house — somewhere.

"And when they realized there were two sets of keys for another vehicle, I guess [they] got our address from our registration and came down and took it right out of our driveway," she said.

Both cars have been recovered, according to the family.