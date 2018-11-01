Stolen ATM, first aid supplies, investigation leads to arrest

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into several incidents that started with an ATM being stolen from a car wash in Clarenville last week.

The ATM's theft was reported to RCMP on Oct. 25, having been stolen from the Clarenville Car Wash some time overnight.

The next day, police said several thousand dollars' worth of first aid training supplies was reported stolen from a vehicle in Clarenville.

A vehicle stopped on Oct. 27 in Clarenville in relation to the two investigations turned out to be stolen from St. John's, RCMP said.

Crime spree over the weekend ends with arrest and charges by RCMP in Clarenville <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kw4LJXYZXG">https://t.co/Kw4LJXYZXG</a> —@RCMPNL

That vehicle matches the description of the one used in the theft of the ATM.

A second vehicle was stopped Monday night and the stolen first aid materials were found inside.

ATM still missing

Two adults, a man and a woman, have been charged with possession of stolen property related to the stolen vehicle, and the woman was also charged with possession of stolen property related to the first aid supplies.

But police are still looking for the ATM, and have yet to charge anyone with the theft.

"We're still trying to locate the ATM itself," says RCMP Staff Sgt. Larry Turner, who added that police have been in touch with the company, who said there is no tracking device in that model of ATM.

"We've had a number of tips from the public and we believe we have seized a vehicle that was involved in the theft. We have that in our custody now."

After the stolen vehicle was seized, a forensic identification specialist went through it to collect evidence, he said.

"There was some fingerprint evidence obtained from the vehicle, and also some DNA swabs taken," Turner said.

Anyone with information about any of the investigations is asked to contact RCMP in Clarenville at 709-466-3211 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador