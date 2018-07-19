Oh that smell: St. John's tap water may be a little 'musty'

The City of St. John's says tap water may taste a little strange for the next few weeks. (iStock)

The City of St. John's released a public service announcement Wednesday saying residents may experience an "earthy" or "musty" scent and taste in their drinking water.

According to the city, the odour and taste are not uncommon this time of year due to trace levels of naturally occurring organic substances produced by plants and algae in the water reservoirs.

The city said the water is still safe to drink and has suggested that residents add lemon to the water to counter the taste.

The city said it does not know how long the issue will continue, but said in the past it has lasted two to four weeks.

