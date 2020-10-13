Water main fixed, road repairs underway and a neighbourhood cat that stole the show in St. John's

Carl the cat stole the show on Monday, effortlessly jumping the urban stream flooding down King's Road after a water main break. (Ritche Perez/Facebook)

The water main break in St. John's on Thanksgiving Monday that left many without running water, spread to areas of the downtown core and left a sinkhole in the middle of King's Road is fully repaired, according to the city.

City crews were working on Tuesday after repairing the water main, which the city said was about 100 years old, to assess and fix the damaged pavement.

The city said the affected roads should be repaved on Wednesday, and money allotted in the city budget will be used to cover the bill.

But it was a neighbourhood cat named Carl that stole the show over flooded scenes of residential streets and the war memorial on Duckworth Street and Water Street.

Photographer Ritche Perez went looking for a scene to capture and that's exactly what he found.

Workers have fixed a water main break at King's Road, according to the City of St. John's. Road repaving will happen on Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I don't know a whole lot about Carl but I fell in love with him," Perez told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I had my camera and was just taking pictures of the water and out of the corner of my eye I saw this grey cat that just jumped over."

Perez's images of Carl flooded social media on Monday as city workers worked to stop the flooding from the water main break.

Carl the cat was the talk of the town on Monday. (Ritche Perez/Facebook)

Perez said Carl the cat is well known to residents, and mimicked one man closely as he hopped over the stream of water running down King's Road.

"The usual, negative posts that I see on social media, it kind of offset that," Perez said, whose post now has over 1,200 shares on Facebook.

"Everyone loves cats, and I think it's something we needed on a Thanksgiving holiday Monday."

