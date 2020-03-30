St. John's Sobeys pharmacy employee contracts COVID-19
The grocery store chain posted the information to its corporate website.
An employee in the pharmacy at Sobeys on Topsail Road in St. John's has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Canadian grocery chain posted the information on its corporate website Sunday.
The employee last worked Thursday.
Sobeys said public health officials have recommended that select pharmacy employees go into self-isolation, and that the company has "completed a deep clean and sanitized the store."