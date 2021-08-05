No garden party, but it's a go for Royal St. John's Regatta

Bradley Power, president of the Royal St. John’s Regatta committee, stands on the dock at Quidi Vidi Lake in preparation for the 203rd annual running of the races. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The running of the 203rd Royal St. John's Regatta is a go, though things will look different for the annual rowing festival, which usually draws tens of thousands of spectators to Quidi Vidi Lake.

While the regatta — which was cancelled in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — is among the large public events that have been cleared to return, the crowds this time will not be there.

The long-awaited return to the lake was delayed by a day as harsh gusts of wind kept rowers on land during what would be the normal running on the first Wednesday of August.

The Regatta Committee made the announcement early Thursday morning, which also triggered one of Canada's more unusual public holidays.

But, while the races are back, the garden party and thousands flocking to the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake during the municipal holiday are still off the table.

"We're really excited to be able to put this off," said Bradley Power, president of the Royal St John's Regatta Committee.

"It's really sad to not see the vendors, and the concessionaires and all the games of chance, but we'll be back bigger and better than ever next year in that regard," Power told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Power said there are several safety measures in place for rowers and committee members. That includes "COVID ambassadors" who will walk the lake to encourage crews to keep distant as they prepare for their races.

There will also be "cohort circles" dotting the shores of the north-end of the lake where those who have to be lakeside Wednesday morning and are "directly related to the races" can watch and prepare from a safe distance from other people, said Power.

The Royal St. John's Regatta won't have large crowds this year, as seen in this photo, but organizers promise a large return next summer. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

"It's a great way to stay with your steady 20. We have all kinds of crews here, and they all have individual cohorts and never shall they mix," Power said.

"That's one of the hallmarks of our summer at Quidi Vidi Lake, that's been the ability to keep everyone safe because they're staying in those key cohort setups and doing their daily COVID assessment."

Going online

The entire event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year the public is being asked to stay away from the lake, but to take in the races online. Live updates will also be posted online.

Power said he expects hundreds of people to be on the public walking trail throughout the day, but is asking anybody who is out for a walk to not stop and create unintended gatherings. Power said the event should not break any public health guidelines.

Crews are back on the water, but the banks of Quidi Vidi Lake will be much quieter this year. (Heather Gillis)

There is a also fenced area along the south side of Quidi Vidi Lake near the boathouse and around the winners' circle that the Regatta Committee is asking people to stay away from.

"The reality is we're keeping everybody safe, so if we see anything out of the ordinary we'll shut things down very, very quickly," Power said.

"The key to it is stay at home. Safely watch from there and then next year lets all get back together for a bigger and better event."

The historic and popular garden party has moved online. It began Wednesday and will run until Aug. 11.

Power said the idea was proposed by vendors who have been supportive of this year's new look.

The plan is to showcase a list of vendors on a printable map, so that the public can visit their locations throughout the St. John's area on Regatta Day. The public is encouraged to visit at least three vendors to participate in prize draws.

"It should be a signal for us all that we are getting back to normal, but it's also a reminder that we're not just there yet," Power said.

"We've got to take extra precautions just for a little while longer."

