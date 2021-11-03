Skip to Main Content
Not ready to let go of Halloween? Take a look at the St. John's pumpkin walk

Halloween may be over, but the City of St. John's held one last spooky event Tuesday night at Bannerman Park. 

Hundreds of pumpkins lined Bannerman Park

The Loop in Bannerman Park played host to the annual St. John's Pumpkin Walk

4 hours ago
2:09
Residents were encouraged to bring their Halloween pumpkins to The Loop to create the annual spooky display, and eventually be composted. Organizers say this helps to keep the leftover pumpkins out of the hands of vandals. 2:09

Residents were encouraged to bring their pumpkins and set them on display around the skating loop for others to see. 

City officials said it was a good way to get rid of the now unneeded Halloween decorations, as the event also served as a drop-off for the pumpkins, which will be composted. 

Click the video above to see how things looked. 

With files from Katie Breen

