Not ready to let go of Halloween? Take a look at the St. John's pumpkin walk

Halloween may be over, but the City of St. John's held one last spooky event Tuesday night at Bannerman Park.

Residents were encouraged to bring their pumpkins and set them on display around the skating loop for others to see.

City officials said it was a good way to get rid of the now unneeded Halloween decorations, as the event also served as a drop-off for the pumpkins, which will be composted.

Click the video above to see how things looked.

