Not ready to let go of Halloween? Take a look at the St. John's pumpkin walk
Halloween may be over, but the City of St. John's held one last spooky event Tuesday night at Bannerman Park.
Hundreds of pumpkins lined Bannerman Park
Halloween may be over, but the City of St. John's held one last spooky event Tuesday night at Bannerman Park.
Residents were encouraged to bring their pumpkins and set them on display around the skating loop for others to see.
City officials said it was a good way to get rid of the now unneeded Halloween decorations, as the event also served as a drop-off for the pumpkins, which will be composted.
Click the video above to see how things looked.
With files from Katie Breen
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?