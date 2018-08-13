Accessible bus shelters part of $761K investment in St. John's public transit

The City of St. John's will get 31 new wheelchair-accessible bus shelters through a $761,000 cost-shared investment with Ottawa.

"By the end of 2018, all 60 of the city's bus shelters will be accessible," said Coun. Dave Lane, council representative on the St. John's Transportation Commission, which operates Metrobus and GoBus.

The money will finance four projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, according to the city.

Metrobus will get a new tire-balancing machine for in-house servicing, and computer upgrades to improve scheduling and reduce downtime. Money will also go to a public review of the transit system.

Coun. Dave Lane says a review of the bus system will try to engage young people so a new generation can learn the value of public transit. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The review will look at ways for future expansion, how to improve the bus system and identify potential new technologies.

"We have a pretty good system and we're working to improve it," Lane said.

