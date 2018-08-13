Accessible bus shelters part of $761K investment in St. John's public transit
All 60 of city's bus shelters should be wheelchair accessible by end of 2018
The City of St. John's will get 31 new wheelchair-accessible bus shelters through a $761,000 cost-shared investment with Ottawa.
"By the end of 2018, all 60 of the city's bus shelters will be accessible," said Coun. Dave Lane, council representative on the St. John's Transportation Commission, which operates Metrobus and GoBus.
The money will finance four projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, according to the city.
Metrobus will get a new tire-balancing machine for in-house servicing, and computer upgrades to improve scheduling and reduce downtime. Money will also go to a public review of the transit system.
The review will look at ways for future expansion, how to improve the bus system and identify potential new technologies.
"We have a pretty good system and we're working to improve it," Lane said.