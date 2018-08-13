Skip to Main Content
Accessible bus shelters part of $761K investment in St. John's public transit

Accessible bus shelters part of $761K investment in St. John's public transit

The city and the federal government are cost-sharing a program that will also include a new tire-balancing machine for buses and computer upgrades to improve scheduling.

All 60 of city's bus shelters should be wheelchair accessible by end of 2018

CBC News ·
St. John's East MP Nick Whalen and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary attend Monday's infrastructure announcement in St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The City of St. John's will get 31 new wheelchair-accessible bus shelters through a $761,000 cost-shared investment with Ottawa.

"By the end of 2018, all 60 of the city's bus shelters will be accessible," said Coun. Dave Lane, council representative on the St. John's Transportation Commission, which operates Metrobus and GoBus.

The money will finance four projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, according to the city.

Metrobus will get a new tire-balancing machine for in-house servicing, and computer upgrades to improve scheduling and reduce downtime. Money will also go to a public review of the transit system.

Coun. Dave Lane says a review of the bus system will try to engage young people so a new generation can learn the value of public transit. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The review will look at ways for future expansion, how to improve the bus system and identify potential new technologies.

"We have a pretty good system and we're working to improve it," Lane said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us