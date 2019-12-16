St. John's searching for a new drinking water source

The City of St. John's has approved $400,000 to complete an assessment of two new potential water sources for the regional water supply.

That amount will be split between other municipalities on the regional water system, of which St. John's is responsible for 35 per cent.

The two prospective bodies of water are located at Thomas Pond, which is near Foxtrap, but also Big Triangle Pond which is more than 50 kilometres outside of the city, near Salmonier Line.

"It'll take approximately two years to complete, and from that we would have a better idea of the future expansion of the regional water supply," Mayor Danny Breen told CBC Radio's On The Go on Monday.

"Right now it's not necessary, but we're planning into the future."

Breen said the process began in 2016 after a preliminary study looked into potential water sources to the region in the future. The 2016 study is what led the city to consider Thomas Pond and Big Triangle Pond.

As for now, the city is in good shape in terms of water supply, according to Breen.

However, he said Windsor Lake is nearing maximum capacity, but added that it needs to be remembered that it's not only St. John's that is dependent on the regional water system.

Breen said other communities have began reaching out to the city to look at becoming a part of the regional water supply system.

Towns such as Holyrood and Torbay, which has its own water supply issues, was among those that have made contact with St. John's.

"Torbay is actually one of the towns that did approach us and one of the reasons why we've moved forward with this project," Breen said.

The regional water supply system is cost shared by each municipality involved. Breen said the project has been approved by the regional water supply board, meaning the project itself will be cost shared by the municipalities.

In terms of development, Breen said it will take about 15 to 20 years to tie in the eventual water source to the existing regional water supply.

"It is far out there, but we need to be prepared as we continue to grow, to be able to expand our water supply," he said.

