Broderick's Pub adds a new music venue with some common names in downtown St. John's

A familiar name, a familiar place, a familiar sound.

D'Arcy Broderick is opening a new traditional and Irish music pub in downtown St. John's, just over two years after leaving behind his stake in Shamrock City Pub.

"It's kind of like recording an album you know? You go in and do an album, it's going to take two months to finish it and it ends up taking two years. We're about five months into this one," Broderick told CBC Radio's On The Go of the work going into the yet-to-be-opened establishment.

The pub — which will be named Broderick's Pub — is situated where many might remember Nautical Nellie's restaurant at 201 Water Street.

Broderick is best known for his time in traditional bands such as Sons of Erin, the Irish Descendents, the Fables, Middle Tickle and his sets on his own stage at Shamrock City.

Broderick's Pub will take over where once stood Nautical Nellie's restaurant on Water Street. (Ted Blades/CBC)

He hasn't been playing music so much lately, but said he misses the social aspect of owning his own bar.

"Over the last two years I've missed a lot of my friends and peers in the music scene in St. John's," he said.

"So, I'm looking forward to getting back into doing some more playing."

The pub will serve up live music seven nights a week, along with having a kitchen staff to dish out food.

New year, new pub

Broderick said the pub should be ready for an opening in January, though he said it wasn't his first plan and admitted it's not a great time of year to be opening a new business.

However, the music man is keeping the faith that a honeymoon phase will bring people in and get the business through what could be tight times in the beginning until one of the biggest days of the year for Irish pubs around the world — St. Patrick's Day.

"Lots of calls are coming in. I'm delighted that all my friends are calling, saying, 'When you open give me a call, we want to come in and play,'" said Broderick.

"It's going to be a lot of music."

Both D'Arcy and his wife Anne Broderick will be at the helm of the business, with Anne focusing on the day-to-day operations and D'Arcy focusing on the entertainment.

He said both are ready to get back into the bar business after some time away from the long hours and being open seven days a week.

"She was the one that kind of gave me the push. She loved it. She met a lot of friends. She met a lot of people she's looking forward to meeting again now at this place," Broderick said.

"She'll be behind the bar. She'll be the lady of the house. So don't tangle with her."

