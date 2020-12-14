Food survey in St. John's suggests residents have challenges accessing groceries

The food assessment found, among other things, that people living in the Ward 5 area of St. John's cannot easily walk or bike to get food. (Piman Khrutmuang - stock.adobe.c)

A recent food assessment completed in St. John's suggests 90 per cent of people surveyed are not satisfied with the food they can obtain in the city.

It also shows 67 per cent of BIPOC respondents have difficulty finding their cultural foods, while access to grocery stores and transportation to get food are ongoing issues.

The report was presented to St. John's city council's Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

Sarah Crocker, program coordinator with Food First N.L. and lead on the food assessment, says the idea of the survey was to delve into the complex issues around food in the city.

"In the last year or two years we've had a lot of emergency issues, but we know there's a lot of room for collaboration and coordination to see food embedded in the City of St. John's' different strategies, programs and policies," Crocker told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The survey was done in February with over 800 responses.

Crocker said because people included their postal codes with their responses, the group was able to match those areas to the specific wards represented by city councillors to look at the differences and compare things that may be more on the neighbourhood level.

"Being able to look at the city as a whole was really interesting, but then when we broke it down by ward, different issues emerged," she said.

The top priority from respondents, across the board regardless of household income or age, was income solutions. (Robert Short/CBC)

Crocker said it was unsurprising to find that 75 per cent of respondents indicated they use their personal vehicles for grocery runs. But drilling deeper into the data, Crocker said Ward 2 — the downtown and central area of the city — only 60 per cent said the same, with more people saying they walked, biked or took the bus.

In Ward 5, the west end of the city and the Goulds neighbourhood, 86 per cent indicated they used their own vehicle.

"Nobody indicated they were able to walk or bike to buy food," Crocker said.

Crocker said there are a lot of conversations happening about transportation and creating pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in the city.

She said the the survey puts a "food lens" on some of the things the City of St. John's is doing, which can help move sustainable public policy forward. She added it also provides areas for community groups and businesses to take action.

The top priority from respondents to address these accessibility issues, regardless of household income or age, was income solutions.

"People really understood that access to food is about money, and so increasing wages, changing social assistance rates, doing work on any way that we can look at increasing income or decreasing the cost of living and equalizing that was the number one priority," Crocker said.

