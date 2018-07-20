New St. John's Community Market grand opening set for Saturday

The new St. John's Farmers' Market is ready to open to the public. Five years of planning went into getting the new space on Freshwater Road off the ground. (St. John's Farmers' Market/Instagram )

It's been a long wait, but the new St. John's Community Market is set to open bright and early Saturday morning.

It took more than five years of planning and development, with another nine months of renovations, but the 14,000 square-foot facility on Freshwater Road is ready to be St. John's first permanent market space.

The St. John's Farmers' Market Co-operative will manage the space.

"It truly takes a community to build such an inspired space. Every square inch of this new community market has been designed to be accessible and welcoming to all who enter," said executive director Ann Connors in a media release.

"This could not have happened without the vision, the tenacity and the hard labour of countless community members. We are grateful to each and every one of you. The kettle is on; the doors are open. Welcome to your new home."

The new home of the St. John's Community Market is the former home of Metrobus. (City of St. John's)

The project was funded by the City of St. John's, the provincial government, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the St. John's Farmers' Market Co-operative.

The building, the longtime location of the city's Metrobus service, contains a commercial kitchen, community room, cafe, dining area, outdoor plaza and a generous market space.

It will operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The grand opening weekend will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The market will officially open for business at 9 a.m.

Entertainment will be provided by buskers, and there will be other activities taking place throughout the day.

On Sunday there will be a day of music including many well-known traditional Newfoundland music artists, food, more activities and tours of the new space from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

