Early morning fire rips through 3 St. John's restaurants

A building containing Mama Soula's, Peter's Pizza and Greensleeves Uptown was damaged by fire Tuesday morning. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Fire tore through a building that houses three St. John's restaurants early Tuesday morning, doing extensive damage.

Mama Soula's, Peter's Pizza and Greensleeves Uptown all reside within the building on Torbay Road in the city's east end.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.

In a statement to CBC News, the RNC said officers were at the scene Tuesday morning and the force's fire investigator will be investigating the cause of the fire. The police force offered no further details.

