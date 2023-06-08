Mayor says St. John's in early talks with Uber to improve downtown safety

The Downtown Safety Coalition received $180,000 in funding on Thursday to improve safety in downtown St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A downtown safety funding announcement on Thursday saw the mayor of St. John's reveal that the capital city — notoriously devoid of Uber and other ride-sharing options — has been eyeing bylaw changes to entice companies to set up shop.

Mayor Danny Breen, speaking to reporters at an announcement that will see $180,000 go into the newly formed Downtown Safety Coalition, said talks are preliminary.

For years the city has faced public pressure to introduce transit options outside of taxis and buses, beginning in 2016 when Edmonton became the first city in the country to legalize Uber.

Residents have publicly complained about the need for increased safety near the Adelaide and George Street intersection where cabs line up. Lack of cabs means longer wait times after bars have closed and patrons flood into the streets.

When asked by CBC News, Breen said the cab situation is a "significant issue" for personal safety and as the city prepares for tourism season this summer.

He said the city is working with ride sharing regulations to make them friendlier for companies that may express an interest in doing business here.

"We've had some overtures from Uber and discussions from other companies involved in ride sharing. We're working through that process right now," said Breen.

"They haven't looked at setting up in St. John's. We want to make sure we have our bylaws ready and that we're in sync with the province on how to regulate that industry. We're working on what bylaws and what changes we need to make in the event that they do approach about coming here."

Marketing campaign to eat up chunk of funds

Officials say the $180,000 announced Thursday — split between the province and the City of St. John's — will go toward initiatives to enhance safety in the downtown core of the capital city.

The Downtown Safety Coalition is made up of representatives from the RNC, Downtown St. John's, the George Street Association, the city, Destination St. John's, Hospitality N.L., Music N.L. and the provincial government.

The group's goal is to improve safety for late-night bar and restaurant staff along with visitors' experiences.

Early details on how that money will be used to actually address safety downtown include a public education campaign to increase the reporting of crime, better lighting, additional security and identification services at bars to track who's coming and going.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says the city's taxi situation is a 'significant issue' for personal safety and there's still work being done to bring in ride-sharing companies. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"We talked about a lot of different things, we talked about a lot of different areas that we needed to address. One of big areas that we came upon very quickly, I think, is the fact that a lot of things that happen in the downtown aren't reported," Breen said.

"We need to encourage people to report crimes, to report things that are happening in the downtown area."

Breen said a "see it, say it" campaign will make it easier to report crime in the area. That's where the city's share of the funding announced Thursday — $80,000 — is going.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche was also present during Thursday's announcement.

For years, employees of bars who leave work late at night, along with patrons trying to hail a cab home, have been calling for increased police presence on and around George Street.

When asked if the safety coalition does recommend embedding officers on George Street on weekends if the RNC would consider the option, Roche said "there's no point" in answering the question until recommendations are actually suggested.

"I don't do with 'what ifs,'" he said.

When asked whether the police force should take the lead on that initiative, Roche said it's a group effort.

"It's not about any one entity taking the lead. It's about the entire group, who are on this coalition, working together in tandem to advance safety for all of our citizens," he said.

