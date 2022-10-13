St. John's welcomes final cruise ship of the season — and a major passenger milestone

The Sky Princess makes its way into St. John's harbour Thursday morning, marking the end of the cruise tourism season for the city and a passenger milestone. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Cruise ship season in St. John's came to an end Thursday morning, as the last vacation vessel of the year crept slowly through the harbour narrows at 7 a.m. while the sun peaked from behind the Southside Hills to welcome passengers.

The 19-storey, 330-metre Sky Princess — at 145,000 gross tonnage, the largest cruise ship to ever grace the harbour — was met with some fanfare as people took to Signal Hill and its surrounding trails to catch a glimpse of the mega-vessel coming into port.

According to Coun. Debbie Hanlon, the city's representative for cruise tourism, the city greeted 22,242 cruise passengers on 26 ships, which started arriving in June.

Mayor Danny Breen, left, and Coun. Debbie Hanlon, right, welcome Frank Nigro and Gi Young Nigro to St. John's as the 300,000th and 300,001st cruise ship passengers to come to the city since 1999. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Among the vacationers arriving Thursday morning were Frank Nigro and Gi Young Nigro, the 300,000th and 300,001st passengers to arrive in the harbour since 1999.

They were greeted by traditional musicians and city officials directly on the wharf.

"We were sitting at dinner and they came down and notified us," said Frank Nigro. "I thought that was quite remarkable. It's a first for us that we've ever been honoured like that."

The couple posed for photos with Hanlon and St. John's Mayor Danny Breen before being given a commemorative plaque — hand-crafted by a local artist — and a bag filled with local goods.

Frank Nigro said the couple plans to spend their day walking through the city before settling in for lunch at a restaurant downtown.

Six of this season's vessels made inaugural calls to the harbour this summer, while nine ships used St. John's as their home port, where passengers embark on a cruise, for the first time.

The Sky Princess cruise ship makes its way through the narrows of St. John's harbour. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Hanlon said there's proof of economic benefits to the downtown core, with businesses and restaurants bustling as travellers explore the city. But other businesses are also cashing in, including bus tour operators, she said.

The city estimates this year's economic impact at $8.1 million but hasn't provided specifics. This season was slower than the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, but confidence in travelling is beginning to rebound.

Looking ahead to the next 300,000

Hanlon said passenger numbers are recorded so the city knows exactly the number of people who come through on cruise ships, and it was only a matter of time until the city hit the milestone.

As for determining exactly who was the 300,000th passenger, Hanlon said it was co-ordinated by the cruise line, the city and the port authority.

"As Newfoundlanders we love to party and have a time but absolutely this is something worth celebrating," she said.

"We're very excited about it. I think it's amazing. I'd love to see it at 600,000 and I'm sure we'll get there."

