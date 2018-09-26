Downsizing council one option St. John's to consider in election campaign review
Mayor says the number of councillors could also grow, or the ward system change
A committee recommended on Wednesday that St. John's establish an external panel to review the current election campaign process, as well as the number of elected positions on council.
The city's committee of the whole agreed once those findings are brought to council, it should hold public meetings to discuss the findings. Those public meetings will also get input into the make up of city council.
"It was part of the program review in 2016. It was recommended that we look at the number of councillors and we look at the composition," said Mayor Danny Breen.
"While we're looking at some other things with the election act, we want to be able to look at the composition of council, the mixture of ward councillors, at-large councillors, and look at those positions and do a jurisdictional scan across the country."
The consultation process will allow the public to have input into any recommendations that are brought to council.
Breen isn't sure what the final picture will look like, but says it's a process that will begin before the next round of municipal elections, set for 2021.
"You could go to a full ward system, you could maintain the partial ward system that we have now, you could have less councillors," he said. "That's something that I wouldn't pre-judge, but we'll put it out there and bring it back to council."
