St. John's working toward no increase to mill rate in 2020 budget: city

As the City of St. John's prepares to table its budget next month, the finance chair says they're working toward having no increase to the mill rate in 2020.

In a news release Tuesday, the city announced it would release its budget on Dec. 9. That includes setting the mill rates and water tax for residential and commercial property owners.

"As a result of the extensive engagement undertaken in 2018, council and staff were able to prepare a comprehensive three-year strategy that has required only minor adjustments as we prepare for the 2020 budget," said Coun. Dave Lane, who is also head of finance and administration.

"I am pleased to say that we are working diligently towards having no mill rate increases for 2020," Lane said.

Council approved a 0.4 increase to the residential mill rate for the 2019 budget to offset a general decrease in property tax assessments.The mill rate was set at 7.7 and water taxes jumped $25, from $580 to $605.

Commercial mill rates were set at 26.1, an increase of 1.4 in 2018. It had dropped in the 2017 budget.

