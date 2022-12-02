St. John's deputy mayor says city can't do much about blinding lights in Battery neighbourhood

The Battery is a picturesque and historic neighbourhood in downtown St. John’s, one with colourful homes scattered along the entrance of the city’s scenic harbour. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The deputy mayor of St. John's says she sympathizes with residents of the Battery neighbourhood who are complaining about what they're calling light pollution and harassment, but the city can't do much to help — yet.

Sheilagh O'Leary says there are no city regulations regarding the use of bright lights on residential properties, which is the basis of a petition urging the city to remove blinding lights installed by a property owner in the neighbourhood.

"This is something that the city I think probably hasn't had to grapple with before but it's a growing issue and concern in a community where densification is happening," she said.

Some residents in the neighbourhood are pushing the city to have the lights removed, saying they're affecting the quality of their lives.

"I think this probably my only complaint that I have actually received in regard to luminosity of a light, and I've been around for some time now," O'Leary told CBC News on Thursday.

In October, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid charges against resident Colin Way, accusing him of extortion and mischief. His lawyer, Bob Buckingham, told online news outlet allNewfoundlandLabrador the mischief charge was related to his security lighting.

St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary says the city can't do much right now about bright lights installed on a resident's property. The city is considering introducing a new bylaw, she says, but any changes could take months. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Two residents who live in the Outer Battery area told CBC News this week the fact the city can't do anything about it is part of the problem for residents.

O'Leary said she's on their side and she feels for those whose lives are being disrupted by lights — according to one resident, the lights are 20,000 lumens, or about 20 times brighter than the average security light.

"I'm very supportive of the investigation myself and certainly I'm lobbying to see some action on this."

But O'Leary said changes to bylaws could take some time, and right now the city doesn't have enforcement power to deal with the Battery-specific issue.

She said the city will look to other municipalities to see what their laws are.

"Some are very ambiguous, some are very detailed, so that's why it's extremely important that we have a look at what is out there and what we can and cannot do within our legislative capabilities," O'Leary said.

"It's an extremely important issue for us to deal with because we are a growing city."

O'Leary said any changes could take several months. In the meantime, O'Leary said, the city hopes to meet with Way and his neighbours soon to discuss the issue. In October, Way told CBC News he would comment on the matter after it's resolved in court.

