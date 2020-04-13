Crosswalk signal changes in St. John's coming, as council mulls closing lanes, streets

St. John's is planning to automate its traffic signals while potentially reconfiguring some streets to make walking safer for pedestrians. (iStock)

The City of St. John's says people will no longer have to push the button at its crosswalk intersections — a move the city says will cut down on one possible way of COVID-19 transmission.

St. John's has 108 full traffic signals and 31 pedestrian signals. The automatic walk signal will happen only at the full traffic signal locations, because stand-alone pedestrian signals, which include overhead flashing lights, will need new equipment and big changes in order to operate in a similar way.

However, the changes mean drivers will need to be patient, warned the City of St. John's in a media release Monday.

"Automating the signal will mean vehicles will have to wait for the 'Walk' sign to stop, whether or not pedestrians are waiting to cross," the statement reads.

During its virtual council meeting on Monday, the city also discussed the possibility of reconfiguring streets to allow for greater physical distancing. The city said it will want to hear what the public has to say and will announce a plan on how people can weigh in.

Some of the options up for discussion are:

Lane reconfigurations, to take space between the curbs and assign it for use by pedestrians and/or cyclists; pylons or barriers would be used to mark the affected areas.

Full street closures, taken on a block-by-block basis.

A traffic-calmed boulevard, using restrictions on vehicle traffic to make the space more inviting and safer for active users.

As of April 6 the federal government said you can go for a walk if you have not been diagnosed or show symptoms of COVID-19 and have not travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days.

All city parks were closed in St. John's on March 24 to bolster physical-distancing measures, leaving little room for pedestrians to have their daily walks.

As the weather begins to warm up, Coun. Sandy Hickman said, the amount of pedestrian traffic has been noticeable.

"We're not telling people that they should leave their houses, by any means. We're saying those that are going to do it, for exercise and health, both mental and physical, we should at least give them the best opportunity, the safest opportunity," Hickman said.

However, the city says it hasn't overlooked potential risks in making it easier for more people to be outside.

"The potential benefits of increased outdoor space seem clear to allow physical activity while maintaining physical distance. However, the effort to implement these strategies is not insignificant," the city said.

"It is also not clear the magnitude of the risk that could be introduced by inducing demand in concentrated areas."

