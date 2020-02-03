City council gives Cineplex green light to serve alcohol at St. John's theatre

Cineplex Entertainment got the go-ahead Monday night to serve beer and wine at its Scotiabank Theatre at the Avalon Mall in St. John's.

St. John's city council voted 9-2 in favour of letting Cineplex apply a liquor licence from the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, with the catch that the theatre can only sell beer and wine, no spirits. Coun. Wally Collins and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary voted against the motion.

"I'm not adverse to alcohol being sold in many venues, as such, throughout the city. The issue for me really came down to the fact that we have very few, family only, non-alcoholic venues in the city," O'Leary said.

"Movie cinemas in particular are one of the, kind of, safe zones for families to be able to take their small children to go and view movies without concern about any disruption that might happen, that sometimes occurs when alcohol is present."

Cineplex applied for a discretionary-use designation in St. John's, which would permit the business to operate as a lounge in the current theatre space. The company has 165 locations across Canada, 88 of which are licensed to serve alcohol.

St. John's city council approved Cineplex Entertainment's application to operate as a lounge at the theatre. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

At least two letters from people against the idea were sent to the City of St. John's and attached to Monday's agenda for consideration by council. The vote had already been deferred by council once before.

O'Leary raised the point that in a dimly lit movie theater it would be difficult for theatre staff to properly monitor patron activity.

"We are not talking about a brightly light kind of restaurant, we are talking about a dark theatre and of course the ushers, I think that's an awful lot of pressure to put on the ushers to be policing people whether or not they're acting appropriately under the influence of alcohol," she said.

The vote follows Mount Pearl approving Cineplex's plan to apply for a recreational facility liquor licence in November for its Mount Pearl Square location on Topsail Road.

Both licence applications from Cineplex will still have to go through the NLC's review process before any drinks are served.

