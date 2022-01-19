Commercial operations to temporarily resume at St. John's airport amid labour dispute
St. John's International Airport resumed normal operations Wednesday morning after staffing issues at its fire hall prevented many passenger flights from landing or taking off.
But the solution is temporary.
In a statement to CBC News, the St. John's International Airport Authority said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday commercial operations have resumed, though the "solution is not permanent."
"We encourage passengers to confirm upcoming travel plans with their airline as we continue to work through this issue as a matter of priority," the statement reads.
In a tweet early this morning Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says a mediator has been brought in to help resolve the dispute between the airport authority and the firefighters.
More to come.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
