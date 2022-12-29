Emergency landing at St. John's airport leads to arrest for 'unruly' passengers

Two women were arrested at St. John's International Airport Thursday morning. (CBC)

Two women in their 30s are under arrest and facing charges after causing a disturbance on a flight headed to Barcelona.

In a media release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to St. John's International Airport after a report of two unruly passengers on board a flight.

The American Airlines flight departed New York and was travelling to Barcelona before diverting to St. John's. It landed shortly before 1 a.m. NT Thursday morning.

The RNC said a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and removed from the plane in St. John's.

The 32-year-old is charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and two counts of assault. The 33-year-old is charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.

Both are appearing in provincial court Thursday afternoon.

