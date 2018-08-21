How St. John's hopes to get trashed bicycles rolling again

Although a social media post may have caused some confusion, the City of St. John's is clarifying just what's planned for some bikes salvaged from the Robin Hood Bay landfill.

A Facebook post in early August showed bikes collected from the landfill and promised free bikes for the taking, and while the city is looking to save bikes from winding up in the dump, people are not permitted to just come by and take one.

Deputy city manager for public works Lynnann Winsor says the city began a pilot project in May to redirect household items being dropped off at Robin Hood Bay for reuse — including bicycles.

"The city is in the process of collecting some statistics to see just how many bikes we were receiving at the landfill," Winsor told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We're in the process of determining the numbers, seeing how many we actually do get to determine then if we can start up a program in partnership with other organizations in the city to help reuse the bikes."

Winsor said staff have been storing the bikes that have been brought to the landfill, collecting over 200 so far. But, Winsor said there are concerns when it comes to members of the public coming to the dump to pick them up directly.

These are just some of the bikes that have been diverted from the landfill at Robin Hood Bay. More than 200 have been collected so far, the city says. (Bill Montevecchi/Facebook)

"Obviously, people are throwing these bikes out, so chances are, they're not fully functioning," she said. "We wouldn't want anyone to pick a bike, go home with it and then the wheel falls off and they get injured."

Winsor said a bylaw prohibits members of the public from removing items from the landfill.

'Next steps to come'

The plan to get the bikes back into riding shape is still in the early stages, but Winsor hopes the city will be ready to move forward in the fall.

"We haven't entered into any discussions yet with any potential partners we would have throughout the community, so that's all the next steps to come."

The city is also redirecting furniture from the landfill as well, and Winsor said St. John's is always looking for new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show