Nfld. & Labrador·Video

You can take your mask off, but many people don't want to

Before Newfoundland and Labrador's mask mandate was introduced, many people were reluctant to put them on. With that mandate now lifted, many are reluctant to take them off. We looked into why.

The rules have changed, but many people aren't ready to change their behaviour

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

Take my mask off? No thanks, say many in N.L.

6 hours ago
3:51
The mask mandate is over, but many people aren't ready to take them off. CBC's Zach Goudie asks people in N.L. how their attitudes have changed after a year behind the mask. 3:51

Before Newfoundland and Labrador's mask mandate was introduced in August 2020, many people were reluctant to put one on.

Now the mask mandate has been lifted, and many are reluctant to take them off.

For the first time in a year, people in Newfoundland and Labrador have a choice about whether to wear masks in indoor public places. But just because you can, doesn't mean you should — or even that many people would want to.

At grocery stores around St. John's, it seems there are still more people wearing masks than not. We did a rough count of mask-wearing, and compared the number to last year, before the mandate was introduced. We also asked people how their own attitudes have changed after a year behind the mask.

Click the video player to see what we found. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

