You can take your mask off, but many people don't want to
The rules have changed, but many people aren't ready to change their behaviour
Before Newfoundland and Labrador's mask mandate was introduced in August 2020, many people were reluctant to put one on.
Now the mask mandate has been lifted, and many are reluctant to take them off.
For the first time in a year, people in Newfoundland and Labrador have a choice about whether to wear masks in indoor public places. But just because you can, doesn't mean you should — or even that many people would want to.
At grocery stores around St. John's, it seems there are still more people wearing masks than not. We did a rough count of mask-wearing, and compared the number to last year, before the mandate was introduced. We also asked people how their own attitudes have changed after a year behind the mask.
Click the video player to see what we found.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?