You can take your mask off, but many people don't want to

Before Newfoundland and Labrador's mask mandate was introduced in August 2020, many people were reluctant to put one on.

Now the mask mandate has been lifted, and many are reluctant to take them off.

For the first time in a year, people in Newfoundland and Labrador have a choice about whether to wear masks in indoor public places. But just because you can, doesn't mean you should — or even that many people would want to.

At grocery stores around St. John's, it seems there are still more people wearing masks than not. We did a rough count of mask-wearing, and compared the number to last year, before the mandate was introduced. We also asked people how their own attitudes have changed after a year behind the mask.

