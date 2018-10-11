Trial wraps for man charged in Hannah Thorne street racing death

As Gail Thorne listened to closing submissions from Crown and defence lawyers on Thursday, it was like a broken record.

This marks the end of the trial for the second man charged in a street race that killed her daughter, Hannah.

She's heard the story before, after Brian King pleaded guilty to street racing causing death.

Now a judge will decide the fate of Steven Mercer, who is accused of being King's opponent that night, and is expected to render his decision on Oct. 29

"The system is only a rap on the knuckles anyway," Thorne said during a recess at court. "But acceptance for what you did and accountability — that's all we can ask for."

Hannah Thorne, 18, was killed when a driver involved in a street race slammed his vehicle into her grandmother's car. (Facebook)

Whatever punishment Mercer might face if found guilty, it won't bring back her daughter.

"There will never be enough justice handed down where we would consider it being justice for taking Hannah's life. Never."

Mercer, of Upper island Cove, pleaded not guilty to street racing, as well as criminal negligence causing death.

Also injured in the crash was Gertrude Thorne, Hannah's grandmother, who was in the car with the 18-year-old at the time of the incident.

King pleaded guilty in September to street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving.

In December 2017, he was sentenced to four years in jail and was also prohibited from driving for eight years.

Despite the sentence, Thorne said King has already been granted day parole.

Hannah Thorne was killed when King crashed into her grandmother's car on July 7, 2016.

According to an agreed statement of facts in King's case, he was racing with Mercer, who was driving a Chevy Cobalt. King was travelling at 130 km/h and passing on a solid yellow line.

Members of Thorne's family have been a constant presence in the court appearances for both King and Mercer, often times donning purple, her favourite colour — and Thursday was no different.

Levi and Gail Thorne, parents of Hannah Thorne, waiting at Supreme Court. Final submissions in the trial of Steven Mercer, accused in the street racing crash that killed their daughter, begin today.<br>Background info here: <a href="https://t.co/G7uXGy45n8">https://t.co/G7uXGy45n8</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/cdRyqyen2I">pic.twitter.com/cdRyqyen2I</a> —@zachgoudie

Thorne's friends and family have started STAND for Hannah foundation — an acronym for Standing Together Against Negligent Driving. The group's aim is to educate the public on the dangers of reckless driving, and lobby for legislative change.

With files from Ryan Cooke and Zach Goudie and Terry Roberts