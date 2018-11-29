Jury again to weigh accused killer Steven Neville's fate as lawyers spar over self-defence theory

After 11 weeks, the retrial for Paradise man Steven Neville is drawing to a close with both sides presenting the accused in vastly different lights.

The Crown wrapped its closing arguments to the jury at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Thursday. The Crown contends that Neville, 28, was the aggressor and had wanted to kill Doug Flynn and Ryan Dwyer over a threatening Facebook post.

In 2010, Neville, who was 20 at the time, was involved in a street fight with Flynn, 19, and Dwyer.

After months of feuding, the confrontation on Carlisle Drive resulted in Flynn being stabbed in the temple and killed. Dwyer was seriously injured after receiving multiple stab wounds.

Defence paints picture of predatory "thugs"

How the jury interprets the events leading up to that fatal fight will be what determines Neville's fate.

The defence, led by St. John's-based lawyer Bob Buckingham, argues Neville acted in self-defence and painted a picture of Neville suffering through a so-called "campaign of terror" involving months of threats, bullying, harassment and intimidation orchestrated by the two stabbing victims.

Buckingham referred to Flynn and Dwyer as "thugs" and depicted the men as predators on their hunt for Neville, their prey.

He told the jury there is no evidence that Neville brought a knife to the fight, and without that evidence, the Crown cannot prove intent.

Even though Dwyer indicated he was only looking for a fistfight, Buckingham said Neville did not know that.

Steven Neville appears at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's to hear final summations in his second-degree murder retrial. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The Crown, however, argued that Neville was the aggressor and wanted to kill both men in response to a Facebook post in which the victims threatened to attack Neville's mother.

The prosecutor highlighted a disturbing text Neville sent after reading the Facebook post. The court was told that Neville wrote that he would stab them until they're "dead, dead, dead" and "squirt blood."

Further, the crown also argued the victims wounds show Neville was not acting in self-defence.

Dwyer was stabbed in the back twice and had defensive wounds on his arms. Flynn was stabbed in the chest and head multiple times, including a fatal stabbing to the brain through his temple.

Jury to deliberate

Doug Flynn (pictured) died following an altercation with Steven Neville, who was 20 at the time. ((CBC))

This is something Neville has all been through before. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

But the case was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada two years later when the curt decided the judge in the case had improperly instructed the jury.

Justice Robert Stack spent Thursday afternoon instructing the jury on the law.

It's expected they could begin deliberations as soon as Friday afternoon.