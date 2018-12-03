Steven Neville murder retrial edges closer to mistrial, as 2nd juror excused

For the second time in a week, a juror was excused from a high profile second-degree murder trial in St. John's.

Deliberations have been ongoing since Friday, Nov. 30, as the jurors are tasked with deciding whether or not Neville is guilty of murder and attempted murder in the 2012 death of Doug Flynn and the stabbing of Ryan Dwyer, respectively.

The jury was called back to the courtroom on Monday afternoon, where Judge Robert Stack let a juror go to be close to his sick mother.

Last Monday, another juror was excused after breaking an ankle over the weekend.

The jury was sequestered again on Monday, and will continue with 10 jurors. If one more person needs to be excused, a mistrial will be declared, as a jury cannot deliberate with fewer than 10 people, according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

This is Neville's second time being tried for the same crimes, as he was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder in 2013, but those were overturned on appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015.