First day of closing arguments wraps in Steven Neville murder retrial

More than eight years after 19-year-old Doug Flynn was stabbed to death, the re-trial of his accused murderer Steven Neville is nearing its end.

Proceedings began in September, but were delayed Tuesday morning just as closing summations were about to begin when a juror had to be excused after breaking their ankle over the weekend.

Defence lawyer Bob Buckingham began his closing arguments Tuesday afternoon, talking to jurors about the finer legal points of speculation and presumption of innocence.

The closing arguments for the Crown and defence are expected to last for three days.

Neville was first charged with murder and attempted murder in 2010, after he allegedly stabbed two people in a street fight on Carlisle Drive in Paradise.

During a lengthy trial, the jury heard how Neville, Flynn and injured man Ryan Dwyer were all involved in the drug trade. Flynn and Dwyer were feuding with Neville, and had previous physical altercations with each other.

Text messages showed Dwyer had said he wanted to kill Neville, and Neville said he wanted to kill Flynn and Dwyer.

The jury heard things came to a head when Neville spotted the two men in Paradise and a fight ensued. It's alleged he stabbed Flynn in the side of the head.

Ultimately, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder in 2013.

Neville appealed, saying the judge's instructions to the jury were confusing. He was unsuccessful at the provincial level, but found success at the country's top court, when the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial in 2015.

The retrial was supposed to happen in March 2017, but was set over to March of 2018. When the trial dates came, it was delayed yet again to this September and the reason was covered by a publication ban.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador