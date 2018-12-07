Additional charges dropped against man acquitted of murder

Last July, Steven Neville was facing charges of murder and attempted murder when he was slapped with six more charges.

Now he's free on all of them.

On Wednesday, Neville saw a charge of assaulting a woman, two charges of spreading intimate images of her and three breaches of conditions, all dismissed.

After a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, the Crown indicated it wouldn't be calling any evidence and asked for the charges to be dropped.

Neville is now a totally free man, with no matters before the courts and no conditions to abide by.

He was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 for stabbing Doug Flynn in the head with a knife during a street fight. He was also found guilty of attempted murder for stabbing Ryan Dwyer in the same incident.

Those convictions were overturned when it was deemed the judge made a mistake in the instructions to the jury that could have changed the outcome of its deliberations.

Neville was tried for the same incident again late in 2018. After the longest jury deliberation for a murder trial in the province's history — eight days — he was found not guilty.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador