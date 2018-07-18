New
Accused murderer Steven Neville released on bail after new charges laid
Neville has been charged with assault, distribution of an "intimate image" and breaches of his bail conditions.
Steven Neville's murder re-trial isn't set to get underway until September, but he was back in Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday appearing on new charges.
Justice William Goodridge didn't feel there was enough presented to him at a hearing on Wednesday and granted Neville bail.
Neville was convicted in 2013 for the second-degree murder of Doug Flynn, but the conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015.
A re-trial for the second-degree murder charge has been ordered, but isn't scheduled to happened until the fall.
Neville will continue to remain free on bail until then.