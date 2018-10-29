Hannah Thorne's family 'happy that it's over,' as Steven Mercer found guilty

It was the end to a painful chapter for the Thorne family, as the second man charged in the street racing death of Hannah Thorne was found guilty Monday morning.

"You'll get the shackles next week," Gail Thorne said to Steven Ryan Mercer as he was led out of Supreme Court in handcuffs.

She was too innocent to have this happen to her. - Gail Thorne

Justice William Goodridge found Mercer guilty of three of the five charges against him: criminal negligence while street racing causing death; criminal negligence while street racing causing bodily harm; and breach of probation.

Two other charges were stayed.

Hannah Thorne, 18, was killed in July 2016. (Facebook)

"I'm happy it's all over and I'm glad the judge came up with a guilty verdict," Gail Thorne told reporters outside court in St. John's following the verdict.

"It's been two and a half years and it's been dragged out that long. The justice system is no walk in the park for victims, I can tell you that."

Gail Thorne, her husband Levi, other family members and Hannah's friends crowded the courtroom Monday morning, holding photos of the 18-year-old, who was killed in 2016 when Mercer and Brian King were street racing near New Harbour.

'Only a slap on the wrist'

Last year, King pleaded guilty to street racing causing death and was sentenced to four years in prison, and prohibited from driving for eight years.

But Gail Thorne said King has already been granted day parole.

An emotional Gail Thorne speaks to reporters outside Supreme Court in St. John's, after the second man charged in her daughter's death was found guilty. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

For Mercer, she's hoping at least equal sentencing.

"What I'm hoping is not reality, but all we can ask for is the same as what Mr. King [got], and again that's only a slap on the wrist," she said.

"Nine months and he'll be walking the streets, just as King is."

No remorse, family says

During Mercer's court appearance, Gail Thorne stared intently at one of the two men who caused her daughter's death and seriously injured her mother-in-law, Hannah's grandmother, Gertrude Thorne.

"My mother-in-law would be sad, but also happy that it's over," said Gail Thorne.

Levi Thorne says he does not believe that Mercer feels any remorse for causing a crash that killed his daughter. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"It's very hard on her. She had a lot to live with after her collision, a lot of trauma. It's not easy seeing your granddaughter die. She held her hand when she knew Hannah was gone, just to comfort her, I guess."

Levi Thorne, Hannah's father, said it was hard to sit so close to the man responsible for his daughter's death.

Thorne's family hold photos as they stand outside Supreme Court in St. John's, awaiting the verdict. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It's hard to look at him in the face and just, no reaction, no remorse. Just looking at the floor, into space," he said.

"It don't seem like he got any regrets, in my mind."

"It's hard to control yourself," Gail Thorne said. "Your body shakes and all that fun stuff. It's not an easy process, it's really not."

'She was too innocent'

For their next steps, the family hopes to finally start to heal.

"I choose to remember Hannah as a sweet, innocent child who had her life ahead of her. She loved life, a happy child, she loved everybody, had lots of friends," Gail Thorne said.

Hannah Thorne was killed when Brian Robert King crashed into her grandmother's car while he was racing Mercer. Her grandmother, Gertie Thorne, was driving the car and was seriously injured. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"She was too innocent to have this happen to her, and my mother-in-law as well. They're both very good people. This didn't need to happen. So tragic."

Mercer will be back in court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

