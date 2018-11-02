Steven Mercer sentenced to 4 years in street racing death of Hannah Thorne

Hannah Thorne's family and friends filled a St. John's courtroom as Steven Ryan Mercer listened to the judge deliver his sentence.

Mercer, 31, was sentenced to four years for his role in a street race that killed Thorne, then 18, and two years for seriously injuring her grandmother, Gertrude Thorne, on the New Harbour Barrens in 2016.

"Our family did not choose this nightmare, but we have to live it our entire lives," said Hannah's mother, Gail Thorne, as she read her victim impact statement in Supreme Court on Friday morning.

The Crown asked for 4.5 to 5.5 years in jail while the defence asked for roughly 30 months.

Mercer was also sentenced to 90 days for breach of probation. All sentences will be served concurrently.

Justice William Goodridge sentencing Steven Mercer now. Street racing causing the death of 18-year-old Hannah Thorne. Justice Goodridge says “there is nothing you can do right now to reverse what you did”. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/NrPMG5NP6r">pic.twitter.com/NrPMG5NP6r</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Mercer, of Upper island Cove, had pleaded not guilty to street racing, as well as criminal negligence causing death.

But on Oct. 29, Justice William Goodridge found Mercer guilty of three of the five charges against him: criminal negligence while street racing causing death; criminal negligence while street racing causing bodily harm; and breach of probation.

Two other charges were stayed.

Steven Mercer is brought into court in handcuffs, he’s been in custody since he was found guilty on Monday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/axbAmIHFtM">pic.twitter.com/axbAmIHFtM</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Mercer's co-accused, Brian King, had already pleaded guilty to street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving.

In December 2017, he was sentenced to four years in jail and was also prohibited from driving for eight years but has been granted day parole.

According to an agreed statement of facts in King's case, he was racing with Mercer, who was driving a Chevy Cobalt. King was travelling at 130 km/h and passing on a solid yellow line.