Steve Kent out as top bureaucrat at Mount Pearl city hall

Steve Kent is out as chief administrative officer with Mount Pearl city council, in an acrimonious split that is spilling from city hall to the courthouse.

The two sides issued duelling press releases Thursday afternoon.

The city says it issued Kent a letter on June 16, notifying him of a motion to dismiss him from his job for just cause, which was set to be presented at a council meeting June 30.

"Reasons given to Mr. Kent include numerous breaches under the employee code of conduct policy and serious allegations of misconduct, all of which were detailed in the letter he received from council," the city said in its press release.

"These allegations are outside of the ongoing harassment investigation."

The city says Kent was offered an opportunity to be heard by council this Friday to answer to the allegations but instead tendered his resignation.

Kent, meanwhile, says he is suing the city for constructive dismissal and breach of privacy.

He is also hinting at "disturbing" things he found and "major problems" at city hall, although he did not provide details.

"At times, I was not popular with certain members of city staff, as evidenced by the retaliation against me. However, I kept going," he wrote in an emailed statement.

"I was doing exactly what I was hired to do. What I found was wrong, and I couldn't stand idly by to let it continue."

Kent also alleged that his privacy had been breached by workers.

"City employees have repeatedly accessed my private Facebook messages from the iPad I left behind when I went on leave, even though I had logged out and changed my password," Kent said.

"They have been looking at the private messages between myself and my family, my friends, fellow residents of Mount Pearl and others."

