Steve Kent on 'leave of absence' from job as Mount Pearl's top bureaucrat

Just under two years after taking the job, former politician Steve Kent is on a leave of absence from the top administrative post in Mount Pearl.

An email to Kent's work email address Wednesday morning generated an automatic reply with the message: "Hi, it's Steve. I am currently on a leave of absence."

A phone call to Kent's home phone also went unanswered.

Late Wednesday morning, he tweeted: "So I'm presently on leave from work in order to deal with a personal matter. Please know that I'm fine. And my family is great, despite the challenges that come with the transition from baseball season to hockey season and a new school year!"

Hello, Twitterverse! Here's a series of tweets.... :-)<br><br>I often talk to others about the importance of self care and looking after one's health. I need to follow my own advice. I love my family, and I love my community. To take care of both, I need to look after myself, too. —@stephenkent So I'm presently on leave from work in order to deal with a personal matter. Please know that I'm fine. And my family is great, despite the challenges that come with the transition from baseball season to hockey season and a new school year! :-) —@stephenkent Professionally, I'll be fully back in action soon, but for immediate assistance with any <a href="https://twitter.com/Mount_Pearl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mount_Pearl</a> related matters, please contact Mona Lewis at 709-748-1025 or at mlewis@mountpearl.ca.<br><br>Take good care, and look after one another! :-)<br><br>Steve —@stephenkent

Mayor Dave Aker declined to get into details of the situation when reached by CBC News Wednesday morning.

"Steve is on a leave and it's business as usual at the city," Aker said.

Asked if the city put him on leave or if Kent requested leave, Aker said: "I can't comment any further."

Kent was in attendance at a city council meeting late Tuesday afternoon, and accepted an economic development award. It was presented by Aker and veteran Coun. Lucy Stoyles.

When reached Wednesday morning, Stoyles said Kent was still the chief administrative officer, but would make no further comment.

Appointed to job 2 years ago

Kent took over as CAO on Oct. 10, 2017, at the age of 39, ending a long career in provincial and municipal politics. The job is a position that now carries an annual salary of more than $207,000.

It's the top staff position in the city of 23,000 and an annual budget of $54 million.

Kent was first elected to Mount Pearl city council at age 19, and went on to serve as deputy mayor and mayor before making the leap to provincial politics with the Progressive Conservatives.

He won a total of six municipal and provincial elections, and unsuccessfully sought the PC Party's leadership in 2014.

Kent also held several cabinet posts, including health and community services, and served as deputy premier in 2015.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador