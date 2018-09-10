Fixture of St. John's music scene drops the drumsticks, picks up dumbbells

Drumming used to be Steve Doyle's life.

"I lived off music," Doyle, 31, a fixture of the downtown St. John's music scene, told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Drumming lessons at 19 preceded about a decade on the skins for local bands, including Green and Gold, the Connections, Tom and the Tomcats, and a Beatles cover band.

I basically started getting a bit chubby from the excess of beers, so I started going to the gym regularly. - Steve Doyle

"I lived in an apartment down on Long's Hill, and I had $300 rent, and it was easy to make that just drumming and getting a couple of gigs, so I lived off that for a couple of years," he said.

He was broke most of the time, but it was fun.

Small career goals turned into bigger ones: Doyle wanted to play a show, then he wanted to play on a record, then he wanted to go on tour.

For about a decade, Doyle was a fixture in the downtown St. John's music scene. But his new obsession — powerlifting — clashed with his old one — drumming. (Submitted)

"It ended up being 10 years went by, and I accomplished most of what I wanted," he said, ticking off highlights like opening up for Hey Rosetta! at Mile One Centre two months after the Green and Gold record came out.

One obsession for another

Doyle's last gig was with Green and Gold about a year ago, just as he was shifting from drumming to powerlifting, a sport he took up in an effort to get more exercise — because of his drumming.

"I started because of playing downtown for 10 years and drinking a lot," he said. "I basically started to get a bit chubby from the excess of beers, so I just started going to the gym regularly, just trying to get back into shape."

A friend introduced him to the sport, and he found himself enjoying it — and threw himself into it with the same obsession he used to bring to his drumming, he said.

"I tried to juggle both for a bit, but I put [the drumsticks] down, I guess, because I found this new love of powerlifting. The lifestyle change, I couldn't do both. I couldn't be out late, drinking, playing gigs, and then have to get up early and train and try to live more of a healthy lifestyle."

He had to choose one or the other.

Drastic lifestyle change

"At the time, I was falling more in love with powerlifting, so that's what I chose," he said.

The sudden shift took his friends and bandmates by surprise — even before he quit drumming — but they've been supportive. His lifestyle change has been dramatic.

"I don't go out as much anymore," he said.

I don't really go see shows as much anymore. I try to support the scene because I know I liked that when I was playing. - Steve Doyle

"I don't really go see shows as much anymore. I try to support the scene because I know I liked that when I was playing music. I'm trying to live more of a healthier lifestyle now, so I try and eat better, more regularly, then when I was gigging."

Some things haven't changed; he's still a huge Bruce Springsteen fan — he listens to the Boss when he's warming up.

And he still sets goals, pointing to his personal records on a board under his powerlifting nickname, YOLO ("you only live once"): 429-pound squat, 335-pound bench press, 474-pound deadlift.

His main goal right now is to make the Canadian Powerlifting Union national championships.

"I have to hit a certain qualifying total to be able to go to Nationals," he said.

Doyle, third from left in the front row, competed in the Canadian Powerlifting Union Eastern championships in Halifax last year. (Submitted)

"I've done Easterns already; I went there last year, to Halifax, and I got bronze in my weight class. As you go, and you do these competitions and you get better, it's addicting, and you're constantly, 'OK, what's the next goal?' Well, the next goal is Nationals, after Easterns."

He says his family was initially saddened to see him step out from behind the skins, and Doyle himself used to think it was only temporary.

"I stored my drums at my friend's basement and I never really touched drums for a year," he said. "I needed money so I ended up selling the drum set."

Well, maybe one last time

And now he thinks he's done with that part of his life.

"I think that point in my life is over."

Well, maybe not completely over; if Bruce Springsteen called and asked him to come on tour with the E Street Band?

"I know all the songs already, and I'm ready to go."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Gavin Simms