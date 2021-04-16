'He's had a lot of loss, and a lot of luck': This busker is not just a musician, but a survivor

Steve Doiron grew up in the Shea Heights neighbourhood that overlooks the west end of St. John's. You'll often now find him busking down the hill, near a gas station on Water Street. (Kyle Mooney)

It's a Monday afternoon in St. John's, and the Tim Hortons-Orange Store at 694 Water St. is abuzz with hurried commuters seeking fuel for the work day.

With assembly line rhythm, the sedans, trucks and jeeps spill forth from the four-lane thoroughfare, snaking into the drive-thru and jockeying towards the pumps. Here, amidst the hum of idling engines, revving motors and rubber tires peeling off asphalt, the strumming of a six-string guitar stands out.

It's emanating from the parking lot's southwest exit.

That's where Steve Doiron stands, finger-picking Fleetwood Mac's Never Going Back Again on his trusted Fender, a miniature amplifier strapped around his back. Clad in blue jeans and a brown suede coat zipped to the collar, Doiron's five-foot-seven frame is a familiar site for regulars.

"He's here every day, like clockwork," said Kelly Kennedy, assistant manager at the Orange Store. "He'll come in and his hands will be frozen."

They know him next door too. "He's a good guy," says Mylene Druken, a supervisor at Tim Hortons.

A regular on the sidewalk, and in the shop

Doiron — he pronounces his name like "Dorian" — comes in regularly during his shifts. It's always a double-double. Sometimes chili. Druken smiles recalling the day Doiron played Happy Birthday for a family member.

"It made my day," she gushes.

Outside, Doiron plucks away, pausing the music intermittently to take in the scenes around him. On a wintry day, a sidewalk plow spouts snow into a City of St. John's sander. A motorist passes him a treat through the passenger window as the car leaves the parking lot.

At one point, Doiron rushes over to help the driver of a large truck turn a tight corner. Seconds later, he's speaking in spirited gestures with the passenger of a vehicle parked at the pump.

"Dad's a people person," said his daughter, Olivia, 24. Her tone suggests she's made the observation before.

"He likes to talk."

Busker Steve Doiron plays a variety of songs with his guitar as pedestrians and gas station customers pass by. (Kyle Mooney )

Even from a distance, Doiron exudes an eagerness to engage. This demeanour becomes even more apparent up close. His blue eyes soften as the conversation swings, predictably, to music: Neil Young, Bob Dylan. "Great writers," Doiron said. "Terrible singers."

The observation elicits a hearty laugh, and a beaming smile breaks out on his face, which is round and reddened by the late winter wind. It's framed by locks of dirty blond and grey that dangle beneath the rolled-up rim of his khaki green toque.

Doiron has been busking for as long as his daughter remembers. For years, he and his trusted Fender were fixtures at the corner of Water Street and George Street in downtown St. John's. He moved west when the city ripped up the street to repair the aging pipes underground.

A brick that got free from the wall

But Doiron's life, he takes care to note, wasn't always about music.

"I just wanted to be free … That's a big story," Doiron warned, "and it's not a very good one."

It begins "up on the hill"—one of the many monikers locals use to denote Shea Heights, a neighbourhood that watches over the west end of St. John's. "I was barred in a lot as a kid," he said, "I was surrounded [with] some very sick individuals."

Doiron evokes his early memories only in broad strokes—rarely in fine detail. He mentions the "skullduggery" he witnessed as a student at St. John Bosco, but abandons the thought mid-sentence, opting instead to paint the picture with a Pink Floyd lyric from Another Brick in the Wall.

"You know that song, 'leave those kids alone?'" he asks, not waiting for an answer. "That's how those teachers were in that school."

Steve Doiron busks regularly on a part of Water Street West, next to a gas station and a Tim Hortons coffee shop. (Kyle Mooney)

Some 50 years later, Doiron doubts his teachers would remember his name. But they might remember his nickname: the runaway. The first time Doiron took off, he was 12 years old. Once, at 14, he made it as far as Montreal before the police apprehended him. They were always puzzled how he made it on the boat without being caught.

"That's what they'd always wonder," he said, laughing "And I would never tell them!"

After each failed escape, Doiron's daring actions met their consequences back at Bosco. "They used to give it to me with the whip," he said. Still smarting from the last punishment, he was westbound once again. By the end of Grade 8, Doiron fled for good. But this time, he didn't run. He walked.

"They said 'Ah, what the hell! Let him go!'" Doiron recalled, chuckling in disbelief at himself. "Even the cops."

'Living for the moment I was in'

He reflects on time crisscrossing the country, mostly on foot: "I was living for the moment I was in … I walked and walked like you wouldn't believe."

While his classmates back on the hill were deep in geometry and algebra, Doiron was getting a different kind of schooling—one that didn't stop when the bell rang. "I had to learn how to survive with the adults and every walk of life you could imagine," he said. He takes a deep breath, the flood of memories overwhelming him. "Man," he says, "I could tell you some stories."

The inherent dangers didn't deter Doiron from spending the next decade on the road. "I loved it, because I was free."

Doiron would return to the island regularly, but only long enough to scrape together funds to fuel his next adventure. Whether hauling up cod off the Grand Banks, hammering shingles onto rooftops or hoisting hutches onto his stepfather's moving truck, the work was laborious. After a while, it took a devastating toll.

Steve Doiron, photographed in 2019, had busked for years at a Water Street corner by George Street. He moved because of the noise caused by a city infrastucture project. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

"I broke everything you can imagine breaking," Doiron said of a back injury he suffered in his mid-20s. "It took them a long time to dig into me and straighten it out."

After the injury, labour jobs were out. Doiron couldn't lift more than a few pounds. Luckily, an acoustic guitar only weighs about three.

Thirty years later, music remains his focus.

"I've tried every kind of other labour," Doiron said, yanking a glove off his right hand to reveal two-inch calluses. "At least the guitar's only breaking my fingers."

I drifted my whole life away from here," he said. "And now after all these years, it feels like home. - Steve Doiron

Of his nine guitars, six were passed on to him by friends, family and fans. The most significant is a Martin acoustic he was given about six years ago. The guitar was handed to him personally by a former principal of St. John Bosco, his old school. The staff had banded together to buy it for him.

By this time, both Doiron's kids had been through the school themselves. His daughter recalls the day with pride. "They saw that he was a single dad doing his best," she said. "They've got a lot of respect for him."

Looking out through the Orange Store window towards where Doiron plays on the corner, Kelly Kennedy's gaze is a mixture of admiration and awe.

"He's had a lot of loss," she said. "And a lot of luck."

The blessings bestowed by the past three decades—family, friends, love— are not lost on Doiron.

"I drifted my whole life away from here," he said. "And now after all these years, it feels like home."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador