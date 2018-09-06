Police officer pleads not guilty to violating emergency protection order

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Steve Curnew wasn't in court on Thursday, but his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for charges of breaching a court order.

Curnew is accused of violating an emergency protection order — something often granted in cases of domestic disputes.

The protection order was lifted by a judge on Aug. 13, but Curnew remains charged with breaching the order while it was still active.

The charge falls under the Family Violence Prevention Act and is not a criminal charge. The maximum penalty he could be facing is a fine of $2,000 and six months imprisonment.

The details of the protection order are not public, but police say it did not involve violence.

Curnew is due back in court on Oct. 19th. He has been placed on leave by the RNC.