Steve Curnew no longer Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed Steve Curnew, who has pleaded guilty to violating an emergency protection order, is no longer employed as an officer with the force.

Curnew served as the RNC's media relation officer before moving to the general investigation unit.

He was accused last year of violating an emergency protection order, something often granted in cases of domestic disputes.

The protection order was lifted by a judge on Aug. 13, but Curnew remained charged with breaching the order while it was still active.

Pleaded guilty to violating EPO

The charge falls under the Family Violence Prevention Act and is not a criminal charge. The maximum penalty is a fine of $2,000 and six months in jail.

The details of the protection order are not public, but police say it did not involve violence.

Curnew pleaded guilty to violating the order during an appearance in provincial court last week. He's due back in court Feb. 25.

The RNC, meanwhile, is not disclosing if Curnew was fired or if he resigned, citing privacy concerns.

