Judge lifts emergency protection order against RNC officer

A judge has lifted an emergency protection order against Const. Steve Curnew.

Coun. Steve Curnew to appear in court appearance Sept. 6 for breach of initial order

Const. Steve Curnew is a former media relations officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (CBC)

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer facing a charge of breaching an emergency protection order has now had that order thrown out. 

Const. Steve Curnew, 43, a former media liason for the RNC, was arrested Aug. 6 and held in the lockup for a night after breaching the order, and will appear in court in September.

But on Friday, a judge granted that the emergency order be lifted.

An emergency protection order is granted by a judge to provide immediate protection in cases of family violence. 

It falls under the Family Violence and Protection Act and is NOT a criminal charge. 

The RNC chief said Curnew was not on duty during the alleged breach and is currently on leave.

