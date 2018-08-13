Judge lifts emergency protection order against RNC officer

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer facing a charge of breaching an emergency protection order has now had that order thrown out.

Const. Steve Curnew, 43, a former media liason for the RNC, was arrested Aug. 6 and held in the lockup for a night after breaching the order, and will appear in court in September.

But on Friday, a judge granted that the emergency order be lifted.

An emergency protection order is granted by a judge to provide immediate protection in cases of family violence.

It falls under the Family Violence and Protection Act and is NOT a criminal charge.

The RNC chief said Curnew was not on duty during the alleged breach and is currently on leave.

