Man accused of killing Victoria Head applies to prevent 1st-degree murder trial

The lawyer for Steve Bragg doesn't believe his client should be heading to trial for first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Head and is taking steps to prevent it.

Bob Buckingham has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador to overturn a provincial court judge's decision to send him to trial.

The application filed in Supreme Court states three reasons for quashing the decision — all of which stem from evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, and thus are covered by a publication ban.

"The preliminary inquiry judge erred in interpreting evidence and applying legal principles," Buckingham wrote in the application.

Lawyers for both sides will be in court on Aug. 22, where it's expected a date will be set for a hearing.

Steve Bragg, 35, of Mount Pearl has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Victoria Head. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Bragg is accused of killing 36-year-old Victoria Head on Nov. 11, 2017. Her body was found near O'Brien Farm Road in St. John's.

Bragg was listed as a missing person the next day and was arrested outside his home in Mount Pearl on Dec. 22.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree in February when police said new evidence came to light.

