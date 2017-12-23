Murder trial delayed indefinitely as police probe contamination at medical examiner's office

Steve Bragg was supposed to stand trial for first-degree murder starting on Monday, but thanks to a mix-up, it's not clear when the trial for the alleged killer of Victoria Head will go ahead.

The Crown prosecutors on the case filed a last-minute application on Thursday to delay the trial, revealing there is an investigation into the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for its handling of two unrelated cases.

Due to those mistakes, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is now looking into other cases where samples were collected around a wide-ranging time frame.

It's alleged Bragg killed the 36-year-old Head on Nov. 11, 2017. Her body was found near Mount Scio Road in St. John's.

"That investigation is going back and captures a period of three years, which encompasses the time period for Mr. Bragg's trial," said his lawyer, Bob Buckingham, saying the DNA in his case may have been affected..

Bob Buckingham is representing Steve Bragg at his first-degree murder trial. Bragg is accused of killing Victoria Head. (CBC)

As first reported by the Telegram, the investigation involves two homicide cases unrelated to each other, which occurred six months apart in different cities. When the DNA was tested, they found DNA from one case matched the DNA from the other case, suggesting the samples had been cross-contaminated.

The prosecutors found out about the investigation on Jan. 3, and notified Buckingham a few days later.

"We concur with the decision to be very cautious on this matter," Buckingham said.

A new chief medical examiner, Nash Denic, took over the job last spring. These cases pre-date Denic, to a time when Simon Avis was the chief medical examiner.

The investigation goes back to when Simon Avis headed the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Avis and his office came under fire in 2016, when it was discovered they lost a key piece of evidence — a deceased baby's brain — in a Labrador murder case. Charges against the accused killer were tossed.

Buckingham said the most recent investigation will make him more scrutinous of DNA experts in future trials.

"I'm calling on all defence lawyers to be very vigilant in terms of not only looking at the experts themselves, but the processes they use. It's going to require us to be trained and learned more in terms of forensics and forensic approaches, not only by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner but by police services in the province."

As for how long the delay will take, Buckingham indicated it will have to wait until the investigation is complete, the medical examiner responds, and the defence analyzes all the reports.

"I think it's going to be delayed for a significant period of time."

