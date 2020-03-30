Accused killer Steve Bragg granted bail while awaiting trial

In a rare move, a St. John's judge has granted bail to a man accused of first-degree murder.

Steve Bragg was released from custody on Friday for the first time since his arrest on Dec. 22, 2017. His release comes at a time when prisoners awaiting trial are being granted bail to avoid crowding in Her Majesty's Penitentiary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bragg is accused of killing 36-year-old Victoria Head in St. John's on Nov. 11, 2017.

Bragg's application for bail had nothing to do with the pandemic, however, and everything to do with another lengthy delay in his case just before the virus took hold of the world.

The 37-year-old father, originally from Shea Heights, was supposed to be finished his trial in February, but it was sidelined by Crown prosecutors after a mistake was identified at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Victoria Head, 36, was found dead early on the morning of Nov. 11, 2017. (RNC)

DNA for two people in unrelated cases had been accidentally mixed in an instance of cross-contamination.

It had nothing to do with Bragg's case, but the trial was delayed while the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary examined what happened and if it was possible more samples, including those in Bragg's case, could have been contaminated.

There were no further problems identified, but it was too late to start the trial.

With defence lawyer Bob Buckingham dealing with a full schedule, the earliest available date was May 31, 2021.

Bragg waived his right to a speedy trial and made application for bail in February.

