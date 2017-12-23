Steve Bragg will seek bail as murder trial bumped to 2021

Steve Bragg has spent the last 25 months and 20 days behind bars, accused of killing Victoria Head on Nov. 11, 2017.

If all had gone as planned, a jury would be deliberating on the next 25 years of his life right now. Instead, Bragg won't be going to trial until May 31, 2021.

Staring down the reality of a massive delay, Bragg has decided to apply for bail.

"He doesn't want to sit in jail for another year and a half to wait for a trial that has been delayed because of no fault of his own," said Bragg's lawyer, Bob Buckingham.

Head's body was found near O'Brien Farm, off Mount Scio Road, in St. John's on the morning of Remembrance Day. Bragg was arrested the following Dec. 23.

Head, 36, was found dead in a field near O'Brien Farm Road in St. John's on Nov. 11. (Facebook)

The trial went off the rails just days before it was set to begin last month.

Crown prosecutors brought forward a motion to delay until the details of an investigation into the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could be completed and reviewed by the lawyers on the case.

Police launched a review of the office after a DNA sample in another case was contaminated.

You're totally psyched up for [a trial] and then, bang, it's gone. I can't imagine the stress they feel. - Bob Buckingham

It had nothing to do with Bragg's case, but the motion to delay was approved as a precaution.

The results of the investigation were in the lawyers' hands days later, but too late for Bragg's trial to resume.

The efforts to reschedule the trial took input from a Supreme Court justice, Buckingham's office and prosecutors on other cases, as they worked together to move things around to create space.

In the end, nothing could be done until 2021.

Long-standing cases piling up

Buckingham's schedule was complicated by other matters that have been hit with significant delays.

The judge wanted to move ahead with Bragg's trial in May 2020, but Buckingham was tied up with pre-trial applications in the Daniel Leonard murder case.

Daniel Leonard, middle, is alleged to have been a member of the Vikings motorcycle club and was one of two men charged in the murder of Dale Porter in North River. (CBC)

Leonard was supposed to go to trial last fall, but the trial was postponed when the judge fell ill. The pre-trial matters now have to be done all over again.

Bumping the pre-trial hearings down the road could result in yet another trial delay for Leonard and the family of the deceased, Dale Porter. By the time it goes to trial, Porter will have been dead for six years.

The Head family will be familiar with their struggle.

The 36-year-old woman left behind a daughter and a dedicated extended family, who attended most of Bragg's court appearances to date.

Head's family wore buttons with her face on them during a court appearance in January 2018. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

They expressed concern in the past when the trial was initially set for last month.

Buckingham is also tied up with a fraud trial for former Hickman Equipment vice-president William Parsons, whose charges stem from allegations dating back 23 years.

The case — one of the longest-running criminal cases in the province's history — still has not gone to trial.

Delays not a tactic, says Buckingham

While he has been criticized in the past for delays in cases, Buckingham was quick to point out the Leonard and Bragg delays were not his decision.

He also wants people to understand the toll it takes on everyone involved when a case is set over for a significant period of time.

For his clients, it's emotionally taxing to go through hundreds of hours of preparation only to be told they'll have to do it all again next year.

"I know from speaking to my clients that they stressed, that they are anxious," he said.

"We're dealing with it and spending more intensive time getting ready for the trial with the preparation work and going over all the evidence. And then all of a sudden it stops. You're totally psyched up for it and then, bang, it's gone. I can't imagine the stress they feel."

Bob Buckingham is well known as a criminal defence lawyer in St. John's. (CBC)

Buckingham was also the lawyer for Jonathan Henoche, whose trial was delayed as the defence gathered more information on fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Henoche died in jail on Nov. 6, after what sources have described as an "altercation" with correctional officers. The chief medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Police are still investigating.

Time spent in custody before a conviction is generally multiplied by 1.5, which reduces the overall time spent behind bars if a person is eventually found guilty. Buckingham said that's not a consideration in these cases.

"The public can say that, but you know, the last two files I had my clients were found not guilty. They're presumed innocent," he said. "My clients retain me because of my success in court and dealing with things, so they want the matters dealt with as well. Hanging over their heads, it's a difficult issue."

Bragg is expected to bring forward a bail application in the next few days.

